The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has urged Nigerians to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and vote for the APC in the upcoming general elections in February.

Tinubu made the call in Ilorin on Tuesday at the APC Presidential campaign rally held at the Metropolitan Square, Ilorin.

He assured Nigerians of renewed hope and a better Nigeria if voted in the upcoming 2023 election.

“Go and get your PVCs and vote for APC. Vote for us and let us together move Nigeria forward.

“Our slogan, ‘Renewed Hope’, is for Nigerians to believe and keep their hope alive for better days,” he said.

He commended party members and executive members of the APC for their commitment towards building the party.