By Cynthia Alo

Alya Care, the corporate Social responsibility arm of the Crypto based market, ALYA- ALYATTES brand, has impacted the lives of children in the Onigbongbo community in Ikeja, Lagos State by hosting to a festive/Christmas jamboree to introduce its Impact 500 program.

The Impact 500 program is an initiative of the Alya Care created to provide free healthcare to women, children and the elderly; donate food items and Christmas gift packs to children and create a Christmas experience for children through a party and Santa grotto. The program is designed for poor communities.

The day started with the arrival of over 300 children in the community who were quickly put in a fun mood with the blasting music at the Palace of the Oba of Onigbongbo.

They were quickly drawn into various activities such as dancing competitions, bouncing castles and slides and of course, gifts from Santa. Nursing mothers were not left out of the event as over 250 nursing mothers were provided with free medical checkups. The attendees were also provided with food items including, Rice, Beans, Garri, Maggi, Tomato paste; and lunch packs for everyone present.

Speaking with the Chief Sales officer of the Alya- Alyattes brand, Kayode Olubobokun, he expressed joy that the program made impact in both the children and other members of the Onigbongbo community;

“It is fulfilling to see how the Impact 500 has put smiles on the faces of these children and the mothers especially in this christmas period. These are the little things that make projects like these worthwhile.

Alya Care is a corporate social responsibility platform of Alya-Alyattes that is integrated into the natural structure of the company and aims to provide aid for children all over the world and touch their lives. The funding for this project is compensated by the ecosystem tokens and its growing continuously and saving children around the world. ALYA Care is actually the name of the charity foundation that puts children in the focus of ALYA, a new deflationary token.