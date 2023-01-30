By Biodun Busari

The authorities of the Federal Polytechnic Nekede in Imo state have reacted to a viral video of a female student who claimed she graduated from the school with the assistance of her private parts.

In the video uploaded on TikTok, the yet-to-be-identified student made the shocking revelation after the completion of her project defence.

According to the lady in an exhilarating mood displayed in the video, her graduation from the institution was made possible with the help of God as well as her private parts.

“Omo, today is the final day. Nekede bye-bye, this stress ends today. Finally, I’m now a graduate of Federal Polytechnic, Nekede. It can only be God and my p**sy,” she said.

However, the institution in a statement signed by its registrar, Eucharia Anuna on Monday, totally condemned the act describing it as “despicable.”

The institution said the “despicable act does not represent the standard of our institution”.

“This is to inform the general public that the Management of Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri, has begun full investigations into the identity of the student who gloated on Tiktok about how she graduated with the help of God and her private organ,” the statement reads.

“It is most blasphemous and antithetical that the said student peddled the name of God in her deleterious act.

“Management considers the action of the student as most unacceptable and preposterous. The Federal Polytechnic Nekede prides itself as an institution with high academic and moral standards.

“Both staff and students are quite aware of the consequences of any misconduct. In an unprecedented move, the management, through the various disciplinary committees, had released hotlines through which the students can report any act of exploitation or corruption. These committees are diligent in ensuring that any staff or student found culpable is meted with appropriate punishment.

“The despicable post of this supposed student does not, therefore, represent the standard of our institution. The Rector of the institution, being a clergyman, has been very committed and consistent in instilling discipline in our students through seminars, solemn assemblies, sensitisation outreaches and publications.

“When our investigations are over, we shall make our findings and pronouncements public. It is in our purvey to ensure that only students found worthy in learning and character are certified. This is a commitment to which we shall remain consistently resolute.”