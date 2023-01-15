.

– Describes Attack as Bloody Anniversary of Jan 14, 2020 Imposition of Imo APC Regime

– Tasks Security Agencies To Unmask Sponsors, Bring Perpetrators To Book

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has condemned in the strongest terms the attack on Barr. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, the candidate of the Party for Ideato Federal Constituency on the February 25th, 2023 elections.

The opposition party in Imo state, blamed the ruling party for the attack, saying it is the “bloody anniversary of Jan 14, 2020 imposition of Imo APC regime”.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, signed by Collins Opurozor, State Publicity Secretary of Imo PDP, the opposition party claimed that “No fewer than thirty-two vehicles were burnt to ashes. Buildings were levelled to the ground with explosives. It was a horrible scene of total warfare.”

“At noon of yesterday, January 14, 2023, a heavily armed convoy of three vehicles invaded the residence of Ikenga Ugochinyere in Akokwa, and hell was let loose. Three persons were shot dead. Among them was an uncle to Ikenga Ugochinyere. Our candidate escaped death by a whisker. No fewer than thirty-two vehicles were burnt to ashes. Buildings were levelled to the ground with explosives. It was a horrible scene of total warfare.

“Our Party notes that this very sad but deliberate, vicious and ill-intentioned attack is an attempt by the usurpers of our mandate to intimidate and silence Imo PDP, which is the darling of the people.

“Also, that Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere stands out in pro-democracy struggles in Nigeria is one thing these undemocratic elements in Imo State cannot tolerate.

“It is, therefore, telling that the forces of darkness in Imo chose to mark the third anniversary of their January 14th, 2020 imposition through blood and fire, and by their failed plot to eliminate Ikenga Ugochinyere, one of democracy’s strongest defenders. This is obviously not the Imo of our dreams!

“Ikenga’s latest ordeals in the hands of agents of the Imo APC regime began from the moment he exposed the widespread compromise of the INEC voter register. An appointee of Senator Hope Uzodinma, one Chinasa Nwaneri, was caught on tape, threatening to attack Ikenga Ugochinyere whenever he (Ikenga) would be sighted in Imo State.

“On December 23, 2022, this threat was executed and the first onslaught was launched on Ikenga’s convoy as he arrived in Imo State. What is really worrisome is that, in all of these, no arrest has been effected by the Nigeria Police and/or the Department of State Security Services. It is noteworthy that the protection of lives and property is the sacred responsibility of government. Security agencies are supposed to be non-partisan and act without fear or favour. We are deeply worried.

The Imo PDP warned security agencies in the state must conduct a thorough investigation and bring the perpetrators to book.

“As law-abiding citizens, we call on the security agencies to rise to the occasion and immediately investigate these attacks and bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to book.”

“Our Party urges all lovers of democracy in Imo State not to be cowed by the evil agenda of these forces of darkness, whose sole objective is to destroy our dear State.

“Imo PDP will in the coming days review the situation and take further lawful steps to guarantee the security of the lives of our Candidates, Leaders, Members and Imo citizens at large. Enough of this bloodletting and state-sanctioned terrorism!