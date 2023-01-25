.

The Imo State government led by Hope Uzodimma, yesterday, said it has charged security agencies to leave no stone unturned in finding those behind Sunday’s murder of the Sole Administrator of Ideato North Local Government Area, Chris Ohizu.

The government also urged the ‘’Gunmen’ to “resist the temptation of going ahead with this bloodletting”.

This was contained in a statement yesterday by the state commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emetumba.

The government’s message was in reaction to the killing of Ohizu by criminal gangs carrying out frequent bouts of attacks on southeast residents and government facilities.

The statement read: “The Government of Imo State is saddened by the brutal and cruel murder on Sunday, January 22, of the Sole Administrator of Ideato North Local Government Area, Chris Ohizu.

“The chilling assassination of Mr. Ahizu in cold blood is as benumbing as it is callous. This killing falls in line with the targeting of members of the ruling APC, government officials, and their friends.

“Those previously murdered in cold blood include Orlu APC LGA woman leader, Jenny Rachael Okonkwo (Iron Lady); Nze Chidi Ejiaka; Barr. Darlington Odume; Nze Nwachukwu Igboayaka; Mrs. Helen Nnakwe; Collins Okey Agah, Chukwudi Dimagwu; Eddy Ofuefule; all APC chieftains from Orlu, and many others as well as Emma Mazi, former IMC chairman of Oguta LGA.

“It is unfortunate that even those who are quick to shout about insecurity in the state never found their voices to condemn these cold-blooded killings in the past and are not saying anything also on the latest killing.

“Be that as it may, government condemns this cold-blooded murder on a Sunday and urged the perpetrators of the dastardly act and their sponsors to resist the temptation of going ahead with this bloodletting which has plunged the state into the current state of uncertainty.”

Be proactive, set up functional vigilante, INC tells Uzodimma

Meantime, the Igbo National Council, INC, yesterday called on the Imo State governor, to be proactive in tackling the insecurity in the state by setting up a community-based functional vigilante group.

INC made this call through its President, Chilos Godsent regarding the beheading of the sole administrator of Ideato North local government area of Imo State, Christopher Ohizu, last Monday.

The Igbo group said the vigilante group formed by the community should be a mechanism for intelligence gatherings and neutralization of planned crimes and attacks.

According to Godsent, “The Igbo National Council (INC) condemns in strong terms the brutal murder of Hon Christopher Ohizu – the Sole Administrator of the Ideato North LGA on Sunday 22nd January 2023 in a forest.

“We watched with tears in our eyes the viral video of the humiliation and slaughter of Christopher Ohizu, the Sole Administrator of Ideato North LGA in Imo State by gunmen threatening to commit more deadly killings.

“Consequently, the Igbo National Council, INC, hereby calls on the Government of Imo State led by Senator Hope Uzodimma to immediately declare a state of emergency on the rapidly growing insecurity in the state by mandating every Autonomous Community in Imo State to set up a functional community vigilante security outfit that will be used as a mechanism for intelligence gathering and neutralization of planned crimes and attacks.”

“We also recommend that the volunteers to the Proposed Community Vigilante Security Outfit should be well trained on early warning, early responses, and combat operations,” INC said.