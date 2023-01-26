.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state Police Command on Thursday said the killers of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ward Chairman of Umucheke-Okwe, Onuimo Local Government Area of Imo State, Isaac Ihim popularly known as Zako, last Wednesday, killed him after they robbed him of his phone and money.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

He explained that the APC ward chairman was dragged out of his house before he was murdered.

Police added that it was the Divisional Police officer of Onuimo, who visited the scene and confirmed it and the corpse had been deposited to the mortuary.

According to Police, “On 25/01/2023 at about 0020hrs APC Ward Chairman of Umucheke-Okwe, Onuimo LGA of Imo State Isaac Ihim Zako Alias ‘m’ was dragged out from his house at Umucheke and murdered by gunmen after robbing him of his phone, ATM card and some amount of money.”

“The Police detectives led by DPO Onuimo immediately visited the scene of the crime, recovered the deceased and deposited the corpse at the mortuary.

“Investigation is ongoing and efforts ate on top gear to arrest the perpetrators of the premeditated murder.

Further development will be communicated to you,” the Police said.