Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

As part of measures to enhance the ease of doing business and ensure optimal service delivery to Nigerians, the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS has penalized 36 of its personnel for corruption.

Of the figure, four were dismissed while 14 were demoted for various offences for which they appeared before the Orderly Room Trial Committee of the Service.

Service spokesman, DCI Tony Akuneme disclosed this in a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja.

“As part of efforts to rid the Service of bad eggs and in furtherance of the Federal Government’s fight against corruption, the Nigeria Immigration Service has dismissed 4 personnel and demoted 14 for various offences for which they appeared before the Orderly Room Trial Committee of the Service”, he stated.

According to him, four other personnel were discharged and acquitted, while two were redeployed to other locations.

“Eleven were issued warning letters and one was compulsorily retired. According to the Committee, 11 personnel are still awaiting trial.

“The CGI is assuring the general public that there are no sacred cows in the NIS as all offenders shall be appropriately sanctioned.

“He is also urging members of the public to be vigilant and support the Service to deliver more on its mandate by contacting us for feedback, inquiries and complaints on any of these channels:

(a) phone: +2348033074681; +2348021819988

(b) twitter: @nigimmigration

(c) email: [email protected]”, Akuneme added.