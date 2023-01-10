By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actress, Luchy Donalds has vented her frustrations on social media after her friend conned her out of N1.5 million.

The actress made this known on her Instagram page, narrating how a friend begged her for money to help her mother for a kidney transplant.

According to the actress, the con artist allegedly stated that her mother’s renal disease had made her so sick that she could no longer recognize her, and proceeded to request N1.5 million to cover the transplant fee.

To her dismay, Luchy later learned that the mother of the aforementioned friend was not ill; rather, she had been conned out of the money to pay for plastic surgery on her arms and behind.

Read Also

‘I’m sorry for mixing up names’, BBNaija’s Maria apologises to Apostle Selman over cheating scandal

Chelsea considering move for PSV winger Noni Madueke

The very upset actress posted a voice message from her pal, who was crying uncontrollably and pleading for money, on her Facebook page.

Luchy claimed she takes her charity work away from social media and then asked how she intends to believe anyone in need, if her friend could do this to her.

She wrote, “I asked this girl how much did the hospital ask for the transplant; she said 7.5million naira, but she has raised 6million remaining 1.5million, so I told her she will hear from me, not up to 30minutes I got off the phone with her, I sent her the complete 1.5million naira to save her mothers life.

“Now here’s the painful thing, I just found out that this girl used my money to go and do body surgery for her ass and arms.

“I don’t have too much money, but the little I have, I came through for a friend to save her supposed mother’s life, only to realize she played me.

“I am sooooo hurt. I keep asking myself, do I deserve this continuous wickedness??????

“I called her yesterday and asked her if she did her body she started lying to me but her closest friend told me, and I also have videos and pictures but i won’t post them and i won’t put her name out for the sake of God.”