Malami, Kanu and Soludo

By Miftaudeen Raji

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state said he is ready to provide surety for Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Soludo stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, a political show monitored by our correspondent on Thursday.

He said, “On South-East Security, we need Nnamdi Kanu, all stakeholders around the table…. grant him administrative bail, and I am prepared to provide as surety …”

Recall that Soludo had joined the list of those calling for Mr Kanu’s release during the presidential campaign flag-off of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Awka, Anambra State on 15 January.

But, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has reacted to Soludo’s request to stand as surety for Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In an interview with newsmen on Wednesday, the Attorney-General said he was not in receipt of Mr Soludo’s request.

“There is no such request formally before the federal government or the judicial process.

“As at today, being 18 January 2023, I am not in receipt of any application arising from the public statement made by the governor of Anambra State (Chukwuma Soludo), either through the judicial process or extended to me as the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF),” Malami said.