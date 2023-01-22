Some of the ‘packages’ NDLEA recovered from drug dealers.

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

A blind man, 67-year-old Aliyu Adebiyi, has told National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, operatives that he collected N6,000 per month to help a drug dealer keep his ‘goods’.

Adebiyi had 234 kilograms of cannabis at his Sokoto village, Owena Ijesa, Atakumosa East LGA, Osun state residence.

Meanwhile, the NDLEA officers also intercepted drugs imported via the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, AIIA, Enugu, and the Tincan Seaport in Lagos.

About 126.95 kilograms of cocaine and skunk were concealed in herbal tea packs and imported vehicles by drug cartels from Brazil and Canada.

Director of Media and Advocacy of NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, who made this known on Sunday, said: “At the Enugu airport, an Ethiopian Airline male passenger, Eze Christian Ikenna, 42, coming from Brazil via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, was intercepted on arrival at the airport at about 12:30pm on Friday, January 20.

“In the same vein, a joint examination carried out on a container marked TCLU 7799237 from Montreal, Canada, at Sifax Okota Bonded Terminal by NDLEA operatives attached to Tincan Command of the Agency, on Wednesday 18th January led to the discovery of 110.75kgs of cannabis Indica concealed in two of the four vehicles in the container: a 2011 Toyota Sienna and a 2011 Honda Pilot SUV.

“Deliberate efforts to cut access to illicit opioids by the Agency again paid off on Tuesday when a consignment of Tramadol NDLEA operatives have been tracking for some months was eventually traced to a warehouse at Greenfield Estate, Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos.

“In Osun state, NDLEA officers on Friday 20th January, took into custody a blind 67-year-old grandpa, Aliyu Adebiyi, in whose house they found 234 kilograms of cannabis at Sokoto village, Owena Ijesa, Atakumosa East LGA.

“In his statement, he said a drug dealer kept the consignment with him for a fee of N6,000 per month and paid for three months upfront.”

Similarly, a leper notorious for drug dealing, Haruna Abdullahi, 45, was arrested at Garko town, Kano on Thursday 19th Jan. while 2.2kgs of cannabis and various quantities of Diazepam and Exol were recovered from him.

No less than 370kgs of cannabis were recovered from a sawmill at Ilale, Owo in Ondo State, when operatives stormed the industrial plant following credible intelligence.

In Edo state, 261 kilograms of the illicit substance were seized from a suspect, Uche Monday at Uneme-Osu, Ososo Road in Akoko Edo area of the state with another 74kgs evacuated from a bush at Okpela fertiliser community in Etsako East LGA.