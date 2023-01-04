Tunde Ayeni

….mischief makers circulating 2018 video clip

Businessman, Tunde Ayeni has reacted to a trending video of a Church Service at The Later Rain Assembly (now The Citadel Global Community Church), in which he was shown worshipping with the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi.

The 2018 video clip, with the false title: Baba Obasanjo, Pastor Bakare endorse Peter Obi, had apparently been deliberately released to create the wrong impression of an event that took place some few days back.

Reacting to the trending 4.37 minutes clip where Mr Peter Obi addressed worshippers after the Founding Pastor of the Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare was done with his sermon, Ademola Adedoyin, Media Adviser to Dr Tunde Ayeni asserted that it was clearly the handiwork of mischief makers.

He said: “Clearly, this is a mischievous but failed attempt to create the impression that Dr Tunde Ayeni is involved in Peter Obi’s Presidential Campaign. That Pastor Tunde Bakare and his Church have endorsed Peter Obi’s presidential ambition. Nothing could be farther from the truth than this wrong assertions.”

He went further: “The clip in circulation was a 2018 Church Service when Mr Peter Obi was the running mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Waziri of Adamawa. To release it now with a view to misleading the public to think it was a recent event is the height of mischief,”

Adedoyin advised Mr Obi to leave Dr Ayeni out of his campaigns and urged him to “prevail on his handlers to desist from this path of falsehood and mischief. “