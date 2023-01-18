By Kingsley Omonobi

The Force headquarters on Tuesday night said it is unaware of any deployment of police personnel to the Abuja home of the governor of Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele.

Reacting to reports that policemen were laying seige on the CBN governors, Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said, “I am not aware”.

There had been reports that police officers had been sighted laying siege at the Maitama home of the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele Tuesdsy night.

The armed police officers were said to have mounted at No. 8 Colorado Street, Maitama, Abuja which is the CBN governor’s abode.