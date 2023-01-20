…I neither support Atiku nor Tinubu

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Kano state governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil has described the Kano power trio of Rabiu Kwankwaso, Ibrahim Shekarau and Abdullahi Ganduje, all of who have served as governors of the state, as weak, adding that he is not afraid of their might in the state.

He also dismissed allegations that he is supporting the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He stated this while responding to questions from newsmen in Kano on Friday at a parley organized by the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kano Chapter.

He explained that the said power trio of the state who are seen to be having strong grassroot network have since displayed their weaknesses to the public and there is no reason to be afraid of them in the political arena of the state.

“I am not afraid of them because I know their weaknesses. The people of the state are already tired of them because they lacked the required leadership capacity.

“You can see their weaknesses in the way they dumped each-others projects when they became governors in the state and shattered continuity that affected development in the state. This is the extent of their weakness” he declared.

Responding to question on allegations that he was supporting Bola Ahmad Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling APC, he said he is not supporting any presidential candidate for now until the court passes judgement on the case involving their own party presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachukwu.

He stated further that if the court decides in favour of the presidential candidate they will support him and if the court declares that the party has no presidential candidate, they will then decide who to support among the other presidential candidates.

“I am not supporting Tinubu or Atiku or any other presidential candidate from other political parties.

“There is a case on our party’s presidential candidate before the court and ethically I am not supposed to speak on it. But depending on what the court decides, we will make our decision.

“If the court decides in favour of our party presidential candidate, we will support him and if it decides against his candidature, we will then seat and decide on who to support among the other presidential candidates” he said.

He revealed that when elected he will ensure that the rule of law reigns in the state saying “90 percent of our problems including corruption emerge from disregard to law and order. Disobedience to law and order stalls development and progress.

“If people obey law and order most of our problems will be solved including corruption” he added.