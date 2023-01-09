By Miftaudeen Raji

President Muhammadu Buhari said his presence at the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC campaign rally was to ensure the election of the governorship candidate, Sen. Aisha Dairu Ahmed Binani as the first female elected governor in the country.

Buhari earlier today, Monday, campaigned for the APC and presented the party’s flag bearers to the crowd of supporters at the Lamido of Adamawa’s Palace in Yola, Adamawa state.

The president also presented the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the Adamawa state APC governorship candidate, Binani to the party’s supporters.

The president said the election of Binani as the next Governor of Adamawa will open opportunities for women in the country and send a signal to the world about Nigeria’s leadership maturity.

Buhari declared his support for the gubernatorial candidate and assured her of moral support for her success in the forthcoming polls.

He said, “I came here to make sure that from the end of Nigeria to other places, I want to identify with the candidate, Binani, and other candidates.

“We are here to ensure that Sen. Binani becomes the first female elected governor God willing. Her election will speak to Nigeria and the world through Adamawa State.

“I thank you very much for all the support. I want everyone to support her to win. And for those in opposition to us, I wish them the best of luck,” he said.

President said, “We will give her our moral support. The women have been fighting from a distance, let them now come close, and also share in leadership.”

Also speaking at the rally, the Governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, expressed gratitude to Buhari for the presidential interventions in the state.

“I want to use this opportunity to welcome you to your second home, Adamawa State.

“We want to thank you for various and several projects in Adamawa. All our proposals for the state have been approved. We will not get tired of receiving you in the state. We will continue to pray for you. We love you and admire you.

“You have done well and surpassed what is expected of a leader. I wish you well and all the best in the campaigns,” the Governor added.