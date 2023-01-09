By Ada Osadebe

George Wade, the estranged fiance of Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah has denied the alleged accusation of him being behind the nude scandal that went viral a few days ago.

Recall that Empress Njamah was making waves on the internet a few days ago, after her nudes were released on social media.

According to reports, Wade created a WhatsApp group where he added multiple people and began posting naked videos he took of the actress in her house, including innocent videos of her taking her bath.

In a new development, the estranged lover, Wade has shared a video claiming he wasn’t the one who shared the nude video of Empress Njamah as reported.

He said,” Hello, hope you guys are ok today.

“I also trying to be ok as soon as possible, till then we have to go through this together.

“I feel the pain and everything, but I want you guys to understand, I’m not behind the shit that as happened.”

Recently, Empress cried out about how her ex-boyfriend Wade was using her nude videos as blackmail.

The troubled actress, who had remained mute during the entire situation, recently broke her silence to reassure her admirers that she is still alive and in good health.

She thanked her supporters for being there for her and said that most of those who are critical of her don’t know the whole truth.