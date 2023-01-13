By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A 50-year-old man, Ogundeji Ojo, has committed suicide by setting his father’s house ablaze, in the Odojomu area, Ondo town, in Ondo state.

Vanguard gathered that the victim said that he was fed up with life and that his mates usually make jest of him that at his age he was yet to make it in life.

Ojo was said to have locked himself in a room in the house and set it on fire.

Neighbours were said to have rushed him to the hospital where he later died.

The entire building was reportedly razed down before the arrival of the men of the State Fire Service.

Speaking with newsmen, an eyewitness, Mrs Sabaina Ogundeji said that the victim had earlier that same day, set a fire under the staircase of the house but was put off by some neighbours.

“In the evening, everybody was outside, when Ogundeji went in and brought out his clothes and set them on fire. He later went inside and locked himself up in the room and set it on fire.

“It was his voice we heard when he was shouting. People ran there to force the door open and brought him out. But he later died in the hospital.”

Another neighbour said that “ When we rescued Ogundeji, he was not yet dead. He told us that he set the house on fire because some people were making jest of him because of his problem.

The state police image maker, Funmi Odunlami, could not be reached for comment, but police officers at the Enu-Owa division, said that a man in Odojomu came to report the incident.

They added that his remains has been deposited at the morgue in the state hospital, in Ondo town