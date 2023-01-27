By Awobiyi Seyifunmi

Chelsea legend, Frank Lampard has reacted to his sacking as the manager of Everton after his uneventful stint at the club this season losing 11 games and gaining only 15 points.

The 44-year-old released a statement revealing his ‘disappointment’ that he couldn’t achieve more at the Merseyside club.

“Coming into Everton last year I knew we were in a tough moment and I will always be proud of the incredible work and support from everyone involved to keep the team in the Premier League last season,” he wrote.

“Thanks to everybody that played their part as the whole club came together.

“I will never forget the incredible night against Palace that we shared. I want to thank all Evertonians for the welcome that you gave to me, my staff, and my family.

“It truly is a special club with a huge heart, and an incredible history.

“I’m disappointed that we couldn’t achieve more together and wish all the players and everyone at Everton FC the very best for the future.”

Champions League-winning coach, Jurgen Klopp also backed the Englishman referring to the sale of Richalison and the injury crisis of Dominic Calvert Lewin as big mishap in Lampard’s managerial campaign at the club.

“That’s the business. Last year was not easy but he did well,” he said.

“Lost Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin. We know how injuries can impact the season in decisive positions.

“We in the job have to accept that. He’ll be back, he’s a young coach,” Klopp said.

Sean Dyche is the closest to replacing Lampard as the new Everton head coach, he and the club are at the final stage of discussing his contract which will be valid till 2025.