Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi has restated his commitment to a united and one Nigeria.

Obi made this commitment at a special broadcast to mark the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance before heading to the United Kingdom for his engagement at Chatham House.

He said he is offering himself to be the team leader of a new Nigeria where nobody regardless of their tribe or tongue will be estranged, marginalized or excluded.

The Labour Party candidate drew notes from the lessons of keeping Nigeria one post-civil war 52 years ago on Sunday, January 15.

He pledged his commitment to engendering a country where equity, justice and fairness rules, should he win the election.

“I Mr Peter Obi, a proud Nigerian of Igbo extraction, I am truthfully and wholly committed to the stand of One Nigeria.

“It is worth calling a spade a spade, there are youths all over Nigeria who are frustrated because of injustice, poverty, lack of opportunities, employment, and apparent exclusion.

“Such youths will seize any opportunity and use any tool to express their frustration and anger; I believe that some of those who are agitating are doing so partly due to failures of creating an inclusive and progressive Nigeria.

“A working Nigeria, with equity, justice and fairness will effectively checkmate extreme groups such as Boko Haram and ISWAP,” he said.

According to Obi, the best strategy for dealing with the situation manifesting in the guise of unclear nationalism, bigoted patriotism and religious bigotry, is the carrot-and-stick approach.

He further asserted that nation building and the stabilizing of society have become very imperative.

Obi stressed that Nigeria must win over those that can be won over, by ensuring equity and justice dictates the way in which the country operates.