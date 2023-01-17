Andrei Medvedev

A former member of a notorious Russian mercenary group who fought in Ukraine has revealed he staged a dramatic escape to Norway, where he is currently seeking asylum.

The 26-year-old Andrei Medvedev commanded a squad of Wagner paramilitary forces in eastern Ukraine but he is in Norway, and offering to cooperate with international war crimes probes.

According to NBC, Medvedev revealed this in a video posted Monday by a Russian rights group.

“I am afraid of a painful death,” Medvedev told Vladimir Osechkin, founder of Gulagu.net, which said it helped the former mercenary leave the country after he approached them in fear for his life.

The ex-Wagner Group soldier said he had crossed into Norway and surrendered to local police before claiming asylum in the country, which shares an Arctic border with Russia.

Medvedev recounted his defection from his former employer, which he joined last year on a four-month contract after serving time in prison.

The Wagner Group was founded in 2014 and controlled by businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin. It is believed to make up about 10% of Russian forces in Ukraine and conducted operations in Syria, Libya and Mali.

Speaking about his escape, Medvedev said he scaled through barbed-wire fences, evaded border patrol dogs, ran away from guards’ bullets and ran through a forest and over an icy lake to make it into Norway.

Getting out of Russian territories, he said he knocked on the door of the first house he came across and asked the woman inside to call the police.

He said he was taken to a local police station before being transferred to a detention centre for foreign citizens in the Norwegian capital, Oslo.