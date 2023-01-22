.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi on Sunday promised to secure the country and that free from parallel government by criminals.

Obi stated this while addressing supporters in Kano during his Presidential campaign.

According to him, “I promise to secure and protect the people of Nigeria. We will ensure that the enemy and criminals are not stronger than the government. We will have one government. And they will not have space in it. We will secure Nigerians. We will unite Nigeria.”

Obi also promised to convert the Sambisa forest to agricultural land and turn the country from a consumption nation to production nation as well as boost it total export.

“Nigeria is not producing anything. They tell you the rate of exchange is N700 to this, it is not true, when we stop stealing it will come down.

“We use to export before but today we are hungry. How can we be hungry? We have the land. The uncultivated land in the north is what I want to cultivate.

“They said the Sambisa forest is our problem because there is a problem in Borno State, no we will convert it to agricultural land. The Sambisa forest is 60,000 square kilometres of land, Israel is 22.1 square kilometres, so the Sambisa forest is two times size of Israel, we cannot allow it to be like that. It won’t cause trouble for us instead it will be a source of production for us. We can no longer continue. The total export of Nigeria last year, a country of 200 million living on 923,000 square kilometres is 18.9 trillion, if you convert it by 650 is about 30 billion. We cannot take it. Nigeria will increase in export, we will turn this place from agriculture to industrialization and export.

He also said he has what it takes to lead the North out of poverty.

“Let me assure you that I will solve the problem of the North. I will take them out of poverty. I know what to do with the mass uncultivated lands in the North.

“Kano you see today is a ghost of what Kano used to be. Kano has now become a place you breed hunger and poverty. We want to move the country from consumption to production,” Obi said.

Earlier, the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure said the 22 years of rule of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP and All Progressive Congress, APC was responsible for the fortune of the nation as they produced leadership who have failed Nigerians.