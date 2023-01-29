By Miftaudeen Raji

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Lagos state, Abdul-Azeez Adediran said he will partner with 5000 registered private schools, as well as churches and mosques, in order to reduce the rate of out-of-school children in the state.

Jandor, as popularly known, made this promise while speaking on his plans at ThePlatform debate organised for governorship candidates in the state on Sunday.

He said, “I will partner with the 5000 registered private schools in the state, churches, and mosques to ensure that the number of out-of-school children is reduced.

Other governorship candidates, who participated in the debate include Olufunso Doherty of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party (LP).