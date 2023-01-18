***as Sowore decries the lack of unity among the Yoruba race

By Adeola Badru

Those agitating against the break up of Nigeria have been told to rethink, as the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election, Kola Abiola has threatened to come hard on them if elected.

Speaking in Ibadan, yesterday, at a presidential parley organized by the South West Development Stakeholders’ Forum, SWDSF, he described the agitators and their actions as a treasonable offence.

Abiola, who declared their actions unconstitutional and also amounted to treasonable, insisted that he would not accept any action that would threaten the unity of Nigeria.

According to him, his administration will encourage them if only it would not affect the unity of Nigeria, promising to turn the country around for the betterment of all Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion or political affiliations.

He promised to base his administration on true federalism, just as he bemoaned some state governors for their to implement the local government autonomy.

On the constitutional review, he promised to look into al past reviews with a view of getting an acceptable constitution for the country.

The PRP presidential candidate said Nigeria needs a new set of leaders who have the interest of the masses at heart and urged the eligible voters, especially women not to mortgage the future of their children in the coming elections.

He said: “Nigeria needs a new set of leaders. And only the masses can change this narrative. Don’t sell your votes because of N2,000. Don’t sell your vote because of two Kongos of rice. Vote for the right candidate and that’s why I am seeking your votes now so as to return the lost glory of this great country.”

“We cannot move freely anymore because of insecurity, because of kidnapping and armed robbery; and that’s why we need to go back to community-based policing where everybody will know what is going on in their respective areas. I will not allow anything that will affect the unity of this country. I will come hard on secessionists because their action is unconstitutional and amount to treasonable,” he declared.

Also addressing the forum, the presidential candidate of the Action Alliance, Omoyele Sowore, lamented the lack of unity among the Yoruba race, saying most of the leaders have become bastards by working against the late Obafemi Awolowo and late Moshood Abiola from becoming the president of Nigeria.

He recalled the best achievements of the late Awolowo, especially in the areas of education, health and housing, noting that many leaders were not fit to be at the helm of affairs.

“Many Nigerians abroad are ready to come back home only if Nigeria becomes better. We have people who can rebuild the country but they are not happy to return home. Nigeria as a country has challenges of electricity, security and enormous crisis and if care is not taken the challenges may become complex,” he said.

Sowore, therefore, urged Nigerians not to vote for people who are not ready to work for the development of the country, but are only interested in their own selfish gains.