Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) has promised to transform Anambra into industrial hub of the country, if given the mandate in the Feb. 25 poll.

Tinubu said this when he addressed APC supporters at a presidential campaign rally on Tuesday in Awka.

He also promised to create better paid jobs for Nigerians and ensure all round development.

The APC presidential candidate also promised to address the problem of gully erosion in the South-East.

“The broom revolution will make Anambra a highly developed state inline with the dream of late Dr Chubs Okadigbo and Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo,” he said.

Tinubu said as the governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007 that he paid external examination fees for all the state students in secondary schools,irrespective of creed and tribe.

“I will replicate what I did in Lagos State in terms of development of the country, every section will get their fair share,” he said.

Tinubu advised APC supporters to ensure they obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) and vote for all candidates of the party during the 2023 general election.

Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo who also addressed APC supporters, said he was overwhelmed by the crowd of supporters at the rally and charged the organisers to ensure they replicate same during the general election.

Chief Basil Ejidike, the state APC chairman,said APC members were working round the clock to ensure victory of the party in the general election.

Rep. Chinedu Ogah (APC-Ebonyi) told NAN at the sideline of the rally at Ekwueme Square, Awka, that the political future of the South-East was better with APC.

Ogah, who represents Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency of Ebonyi, and member of APC Presidential Campaign Council called on the people to vote for Tinubu in the Feb. 25 poll.

“The South-East will have a fair share in the scheme of things, with Tinubu as the president, I urge our people not to be deceived on the altar of social media propaganda,” he said.

NAN report that Tinubu was accompanied on the campaign tour by the Director-General of his campaign council and Gov. Simeon Lalong of Plateau, Mrs Margery Okadigbo, Chairman, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) among others