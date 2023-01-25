By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has promised to put an end to the incessant strikes in the nation’s university system, if he emerges as the nation’s president in the February 25 presidential election.

Tinubu who made the promise while addressing the mammoth crowd at the MKO Abiola International Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, during the presidential campaign of the All Progressives Congress,

noted that his administration would also introduce a student loan programme that would ensure that no Nigerian student is unable to complete his or her education because of school fees.

“There will be a student loan, nobody will drop out of university because of school fees, I guarantee you that.

“Nobody will have to repeat one class for eight years and not graduate, we are too smart, we are brilliant, we are courageous, we will make a four-year course will be a four-year course,” he said.

While saying that the forthcoming general election is a revolution that would reshape the country, he noted that his administration would do all it can to ensure that the price of Premium Motor Spirit also known as petrol is bearable for all Nigerians, alleged that the fuel scarcity was artificially created to sabotage his presidential ambition

He alleged that there were thick plots against him and clandestine moves to scuttle the 2023 election, stressing that nothing would stop him from emerging victorious on February 25.

“Even if they said there is no fuel, we will trek to vote. They have a lot of mischiefs, they could say there is no fuel. They have been scheming to create a fuel crisis, but forget about it. Relax, I, Asiwaju have told you that the issue of fuel supply will be permanently addressed. Whoever wants to eat the honey embedded in a mountain won’t worry about the axe. Is that not so? And if you want to eat palm kernel, you would bring stone and use it to break it, then the kernel will come out”.

“Let them increase the price of fuel, only they know where they have hoarded the fuel. They hoarded money, they hoarded naira; we will go and vote and we will win. Even if they changed the ink on naira notes, whatever their plans, it will come to nought. We are going to win. Those in the PDP will lose (won ma lule)”. He declared.

He noted that as a homeboy, he had come to Ogun not to put the people to shame, but to win and take over the government.

“I am a homeboy, I have come here, you will not be put to shame, we will take over the government from them, the traitors who wanted to contest with us, they had no experience”, Tinubu said.

“This election is a revolution. They are plotting, but they will fail. They said fuel price will increase and reach N200 per litre. Go and relax. They don’t want this election to hold, they want to scuttle it. Do you agree?

On this one, I’m assuming have one thing: there will be a student loan. Nobody will drop out of university because of school fees. I guarantee you that. Nobody will have to repeat for eight years, and not graduate. Haba! We are too smart, we are brilliant, we are courageous, we are sharp, we will make a four-year course four-year course. Do you agree? Do they think they can cause a crisis by sabotaging the fuel supply? They are sabotaging the fuel supply. Whether there is fuel or not, whether there are motorcycles or not, whether there are tricycles or not, we will go and vote and we shall win. This is a superior revolution and when I tell you, you know what I mean. You know me, we are going there to win”, the presidential candidate submitted.

Earlier in his remarks, the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, while assuring the presidential candidate of the party that the votes from the state would be 100%, added that Tinubu is the best deal for the country at this period.

Abiodun who also called on the people of the state to go all out and claim their permanent voter’s cards, noted that the candidates of the All Progressives Congress are the best of other candidates available in the country.

On his part, a National Leader of the ruling party, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, said Tinubu’s political experience and his success as the Lagos State governor, would come to play in ruling the country.

The APC presidential candidate who was accompanied on the campaign by the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of State for Labour and Productivity and the spokesperson, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo; Vice Presidential candidate of the APC, Senator Kashim Shettima; Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ekiti State governor, Abiodun Oyebanji; his Kwara State counterpart, Abdul Rahman Abdul Razaq; former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi; deputy governor of Ondo State, Lucky Ayedatiwa; former governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola; national leaders of the party, Aremo Olusegun Osoba and Chief Bisi Akande, insisted that Tinubu/Shettima’s presidency would usher in new hope for Nigeria.