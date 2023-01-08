.

By David Odama

THE Governorship candidate of the main opposition People’s Democratic party PDP in Nasarawa State, David Emmanuel Ombugadu, has promised to complete abandoned projects initiated by the ruling APC government when he assumes the mantle of leadership in the state

Addressing PDP supporters and other Nigerians in the Obi local government area of the State, the PDP gubernatorial candidate said his administration would ensure the completion of all the projects relevant to the people for the benefit of the people.

PDP administration if given the mandate during forthcoming elections, will ensure that projects relevant to the people are completed and put to use in the state. We will promote Agricultural and Economic activities, and take the state out of trouble, poverty and hardship brought by the APC government”, Ombugadu stated.

According to him, all abandoned projects including the road project from Obi to Atabula Shupe Gude road will be completed stressing that Obi as a home of PDP since the advent of democracy in 1999 will be given its pride of place.

“Give PDP your vote and our first mandate will be Obi and all the projects mentioned by your leader will be accorded the deserved priority,” he said.

Earlier, the former North-Central vice chairman of PDP, Yusuf Ayitogo, had accused the ruling party of lying that the ruling APC has completed Obi/ Atabula- Shupe Gude road.

Ayitogo, explained that the road project the ruling party claimed to have completed in the Obi local government area of the state is still at it dilapidated and in bad condition.

The former north-central vice chairman of PDP who affirmed that the Obi local government area is still the home of PDP assured the party supporters of taking over the rulership, and leadership of the state come February and March this year.

Also speaking during the rally in Obi, the state chapter of the opposition People Democratic Party PDP Chairman, Francis Orogu called on the party supporters to avail themselves of the opportunity provided by INEC and collect their PVCs.

Orogu, urged the Party supporters and other electorates to collect their PVCs as according to him, it was necessary considering the suffering and misrule of the ruling All Progressive Congress APC in the state and country at large.