Rabiu Kwankwaso

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso said he will accept the defeat if the outcome of the 2023 presidential election follows due process.

Kwankwaso, stated this on Monday while speaking at a town hall meeting with staff and students of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA).

The NNPP presidential candidate stressed that the 2023 polls must be free and fair.

He said, “I have no problem with accepting losing election. The best way to accept the 2023 election is by doing the right thing – free, fair and of course credible election.”

Kwankwaso also promised to increase the numerical strength of the country’s armed forces, as part of his security strategy.

He engaged with students and management staff of the university on his manifesto, which includes security, education, youth inclusivity, unemployment, and the economy.

Kwankwaso said, “We have decided and it’s there in our blueprint that we will tackle the issue of insecurity. We are very angry that today, as we’re sitting here, we have so many people, young men and women being kidnapped.

“We will give a lot of opportunity to the young men and women to serve this country as members of the armed forces, members of the police, members of the DSS and so on,” he said.