By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has charged the contractor handling the remodelling of the Ariaria International Market, Blessed Henken International Company to increase the pace of the work.

Ikpeazu, who stated this while inspecting ongoing works at the A-Line section of market , pledged that his administration will hand over a modern government house as well as the remodelled Ariaria International Market that can compete with the best markets across the world.

He commended the contractor for working in line with specifications and interpreting government’s vision for the market and urged him to increase the pace of work to ensure early completion.

Ikpeazu said the quality of remodelling work at the market has vindicated his interventionist move to rescue Ariaria and save traders from the perennial sorrow of flood.

He urged the traders to vote for him for the Abia South senatorial senate as well as other candidates of other PDP candidates, stressing that he will continue to work for the interest of the people.

“I may be a little bit slow because of the way money is coming, but whenever I finish a project, it’s always of the best quality and there’ll be nothing to add there.

“I don’t know how I will feel that after all my travels and seeing how modern markets look in other places, I’ll return and watch Ariaria remain as bad as it was in the past. I can’t boast of doing everything but I’m happy about the ones I’ve been able to do.

“Whatever is good for my house is good for Ariaria International Market. This is why I’m constructing this market with the best quality materials.

“I know that God will provide the funds to complete this project. God has never failed me. All I need from all of you is to remain steadfast. Our condition here must change.”