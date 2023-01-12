Olukare of Ikare, Oba Akadiri Saliu Momoh and Oba Adeleke Adegbite-Adedoyin II, the Owa-Ale of Iyometa, Ikare,

…set up a 5-member committee to look into the crisis

— Relaxes curfew

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Disturbed by the bloody clash in Ikare Akoko, Akoko North East council area of Ondo state, governor Rotimi Akeredolu has threatened to banish the two warring monarchs, the Olukare of Ikare-Akoko, Oba Akadiri Saliu Momoh and the Owa-Ale of Iyometa, Oba Oba Adeleke Adegbite-Adedoyin, over the incessant communal crisis in the town.

Meanwhile, the state government has relaxed the 24 hours curfew imposed on the town, following the communal clash from dusk to dawn (6am to 6pm)

The rivalry between the monarchs has resorted to incessant communal clashes within the town.

Five persons were murdered and several others were injured in the recent clash during the youths carnival in the town.

Information and Orientation commissioner, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, said that the resolutions to banish the monarchs was reached at the State Executive Council meeting held in Akure, the state capital.

The Council, according to her ” resolved that any further crisis or escalation in Ikare will result in banishment of the Olukare and Owa-Ale.

“Government also set up a 5-member committee to look into the crisis in Ikare and recommend resolution on the Okoja issue as well as the Oloko intercession.

“The committee members include Basorun Seinde Arogbofa as the Chairman, Chief Jamiu Afolabi Ekungba as member, Dr Tunji Abayomi as member, Mrs Oreoluwa Agbayewa member and Mr. Joseph Dele Adesanmi as Secretary.

Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, said that “The crisis in Ikare has resulted in stringent measures being taken by government. But in like manner, the curfew has been relaxed a little bit and it will be in effect from 6am to 6pm.

“The Council also decided to look into the history of Okoja that is the bone of contention between the two Obas.

“The Oloko intercession issue will also be looked into. From now on, the Council has resolved that no one should parade himself as the Olokoja of Okoja, either the one installed by Owo Ale and Olukare.

The commissioner said that ” All minor chiefs installed by the Olokojas should stop parading themselves as chiefs henceforth. Whoever does so will be arrested and will face consequences.