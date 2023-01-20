.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Ijaw Defenders Mandate, IDM, has again cautioned one Andrew Pinneh, a vendor with the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, over his baseless claims against the Interim Administrator of PAP, Maj. Gen. Barry Tariye Ndiomu (retd).

The group also advised the contractor to seek other means of resolving his personal issues with the amnesty boss, saying thatr Gen. Ndiomu would not succumb to blackmail and manipulation.

Speaking with newsmen, the Public Relations Officer, PRO, of the IDM, Comrade Solomon Igbanwei, stressed that Ndiomu for now is more concerned about the welfare of ex-agitators than paying attention to contradictions from a contractor.

He said it was shameful that one who claims to be a long-standing contractor with a sensitive federal government agency would publicly indict the same agency he claims to have business transactions with, adding that the attempt by the vendor to also discredit the anti-graft agencies of the federal government of complicity of his alleged diversion of funds speaks volumes of his frustration.

The group further noted that for the contractor to use the public space to harass the Interim administrator and pass vote of no confidence on the anti-graft agencies shows he lacks integrity and respect for institutions, alleging that “the desperation of the contractor who claimed to be consultant as well a contractor with PAP from the time of Kingsley Kuku as Special Adviser and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme under former President Goodluck Jonathan, Brig-Gen. Paul Boro (retd) to late Charles Dokubo and lastly, Col. Milland Dikio (retd) seems not to understand office protocols, which has defined his attitude and desperation.”

Igbanwei, who expressed disappointment with the alleged “unguided language of the contractor against an illustrious Ijaw son who served in the Nigerian Army and meritoriously without any indictment reiterated that the egotism in the self acclaimed consultant to PAP may have driven him to toot his own horn shamefully without possibly realising the consequences of his actions.”

He said “proud individuals usually have hard time giving others credit, even when it is deserved,” adding that their ability to promote themselves may help them to climb the ladder but still harbor resentment among people whose contributions they never recognize.

He said the achievements of the Interim Administrator were enormous and worthy of emulation, informing that Gen. Ndiomu has been moving from one federal agency to another, making sure that ex-agitators secure gainful employment, in addition to making spirited efforts to introduce soft loans for ex-agitators to do sustainable businesses that would make them to self-reliant, rather than depending of stipends.

He added: “A person without integrity would rather think of himself before others, such persons usually have trouble arguing in a civil way. They dig in their heels to insist they are right and avoid being revealed as a liar, and they won’t be open minded to learn from others or find appropriate solutions.”