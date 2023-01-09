—Hails Buhari for reviving Commission

The Ijaw Community in the 19 Northern States and Abuja has tasked the newly inaugurated Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to hit the ground running with the task of taking succor to all parts of the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

In a statement issued by the Chairman and Secretary of the Community, Alagba Ebifemowei and Ennia George, respectively, the body also

lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for selecting “respectable sons and daughters of the region to revive the mandate of the Commission”

The group, which congratulated and expressed its support for the new Board, tasked the leadership to think up new ideas that will make life easier for the people of the region, taking development to the deep parts, especially the labyrinth of creeks and remote villages, where the people have over the years yearn to feel the touch of governance and reap the good fruits of the resources taken from their lands.

According to the statement, “The Ijaw Community Abuja/Northern Region has the pleasure to express our wholehearted appreciation to the Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Mohammadu Buhari, for the appointment of our sons Samuel Ogbokwu as Managing-Director and our daughter, Ms Lauretta Onochie, as Chairperson, along others executives into the Board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), to the services of our motherland in general and Niger Delta in particular.

“To our newly appointed leaders, we congratulate you on the well-deserved appointment. We believe this appointment will spur you to greater achievements and the Commission, to heights.

“This gives you the basis to develop new ideas that can help improve, effectively and efficiently, the yearnings of our people in the Niger Delta region, especially those in the rural riverine creeks, lacking basic amenities in decades.

“The Ijaw Community (Abuja/Northern Region) executives and members pledge our absolute support and hope the NDDC Board meet their expected development targets and wish you well in this endeavor. Once again, we say congratulations”, the statement said.