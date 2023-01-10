Former Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo has tipped Al Hilal to win the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup, which runs from February 1-11 in Morocco.

Al Hilal were the champions in the 2021-2022 Saudi Pro League campaign and have been picked to compete with UCL winners Real Madrid, Flamengo (Copa Libertadores winners), Seattle Sounders (Concacaf), Auckland City (Oceania), Wydad Casablanca (Africa), and Al-Ahly (Africa) for the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup.

Ighalo who made his Al Hilal debut at the Club World Cup said that his team has the potential to perform the impossible and win the event.

“Everything is possible in football. Nowadays you can’t predict what’s going to happen. If you work hard and fight hard on the field of play you can do anything.

Look at Morocco at the World Cup, for instance. Nobody gave them a chance. They got to the semi-finals and they almost got to the final. I believe Al Hilal can fight and get to the final and win it, because in football it’s possible to do anything when you work hard and believe in yourself.“

Ighalo also expressed delight at his scoring form in the Saudi top flight.

“I’m happy. Strikers enjoy goals. Sometimes the goals don’t come, but I work hard and give my best to contribute,” he said.

“It’s a team effort. My target is to help the team win, to help the team keep progressing. Sometimes I score goals, sometimes I don’t, but I’m happy as long as we’re winning. As a striker though, you want to score goals to boost your confidence. I try to get a goal in every game I play. If not, I try to provide an assist. But ultimately, as long as my teams wins, I’m happy.”