In line with his principle of protecting the interests of citizens including those on uniform, Anambra South Senator and Candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) for the 2023 Anambra South Senatorial Election Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah on Friday, called for the exit of Nigeria Police Force from the Contributory Pension Scheme which is being run and managed by the National Pension Commission (PENCOM). Senator Ubah made the call during a One-Day Public Hearing on the Police Pension Board (Establishment) Bill 2022 (SB. 1009) which was sponsored by Senator Elisha Abbo, APC, Adamawa North and the Nigerian Police Special Forces (Establishment) Bill 2022 (SB. 846) sponsored by Senator Ali Ndume, APC Borno South.

Speaking at the event which was organized by the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Ubah asked representatives of PENCOM to explain to Nigerians why the Pensions of retired Police personnel remains under the control of the Commission while other security agencies have separate units under their control that manage their pensions. The Anambra South Senator further maintained that in spirit of equity and justice, the Police Force like other security agencies, should be allowed to manage pensions of its retired Personnel.

Also speaking at the event, the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba, represented by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Sanusi Lemu said the Police requires a separate board for management and administration of pensions of retired police personnel in the mode of the Military Pension Board. The IGP further argued that exiting the Contributory Pension Scheme being run and managed by PENCOM is long over due for the police on account of poor services.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Dauda Haliru Jika in his presentation, also maintained that the Police deserves same special treatment being enjoyed by other security agencies.

Also in their separate remarks, the aforementioned sponsors of the Bills further threw their weight behind calls for exit of Nigeria Police Force from Contributory Pension Scheme and expressed hope that the Bill will be passed by the National Assembly.

In their separate presentations, representatives of PENCOM, Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria and Nigerian Labour Congress argued that retaining the management of pensions of retired police Police personnel under PENCOM was a decision made by the Federal Government to avoid sending the country back to dark ages. They further argued that the exit of the Police Force from the Contributory Pension Scheme shall breed avoidable liability for the country. However, members of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs and the Inspector-General of Police maintained their supports for the Bill.

The Senate Committee on Police Affairs is expected to present its report to the upper chamber when it reconvenes on Tuesday.