The Och’Idoma, His Royal Majesty, Agaba-Idu, Dr John Elaigwu Odogbo, has charged the people of Idomaland to continue to preserve the culture and tradition of the Idoma nation by supporting the annual Idoma International Carnival.

The Och’Idoma made the call in an address yesterday to guests and participants at the ongoing 10th Edition of Idoma International Carnival in Otukpo, Benue State.

Odogbo said the Idoma people are hospitable people even as he called for sharing of information.

“We are rich in cultural heritage and we need a forum like this to showcase what we are blessed with and that is what this carnival is all about,” Odogbo said.

The monarch also hailed the federal government for showing support to the carnival and called on sons and daughters of Idomaland to support the annual event.

He also commended the president of Idoma International Festival, Prince Edwin Ochai, for single handedly sustaining the carnival for 10 years and assured of the support of the Idoma Area Traditional Council to the success of the event.

In a brief remark, the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, said his ministry is happy to see the development in Otukpo because culture is life. “Without Culture, we are nothing. It is not about your name, it is about your culture”.