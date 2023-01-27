By Fortune Eromosele

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, has declared one Mr. Seun Samuel Ojukannaiye wanted for receiving double salaries illegally from both the Kogi State Hospital Management Board and Kogi State University.

The Commission in its verified twitter handle @ICPCNigeria, said, “The person whose picture appears here, SEUN SAMUEL OJUKANNAIYE is hereby declared WANTED by the ICPC for receiving double salaries illegally from both the Kogi State Hospital Management Board and Kogi State University.

“Mr. Ojukannaiye was born on 19th April 1983 (39 years old) and is an indigene of Ekinrin-Adde, ljumu LGA of Kogi State.

“His last known address is Hospital Quarters, Ogori, Kogi State. Anyone who has useful information about his whereabouts should report to ICPC Headquarters Abuja, any of the ICPC State Offices or the nearest police station, or call ICPC Toll-Free lines: 0803-123-0280, 0803-123-0281, 0803-123-0282, 0705-699- 0190, 0705-699-0191 and 0800-CALL-ICPC (0800-2255-4272).”