By Gabriel Olawale

Singer-producer-songwriter, Emana Saintly IceBeatChillz has released a new music video for “Superwoman” from his anticipated EP, Love is King.

Artistically produced by Crystal Clear Studios and Directed by Motunde Yahya, the aesthetically pleasing visuals were shot in the expanse of wide open fields, against nature’s backdrop of blue skies and open terrain of white sands.

The clip also features the natural flickering of lightning throughout the skies at just the right moment above the head of the lead “Superwoman”.

Drawing from the vibrancy of past IceBeatChillz music videos, yet infusing a different direction than the expected love story, the Superwoman visuals instead utilizes nature and bold color to tell the story of the adored self-confident woman.

“Superwoman” is the first release of the upcoming EP, Love is King, and is already seeing growing reception with over 933.52K TikTok views as of this writing. The musicians’s anticipated romance EP is said to be co-written and fully produced by IceBeatChillz, himself, and is expected to hit streaming platforms February 2023.

With past successes, such as his Music Week charting single Area featuring Dancehall’s Beenie Man, and Bad and Naughty featuring Starboy Terri, the debut EP marks completely new era for him.