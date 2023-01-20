The Principal Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state Hon Hilary Ibegbulem will f]kick off

a three-day free medical outreach on Friday at Ute-Okpu in Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta State.

The leader of the medical team and Consultant Surgeon, Dr. Fidelis Ozoba, said the outreach was basically to render health services to the rural populace who hardly had time to take care of their health due to busy farming and related activities

Ozoba stated that the sponsor of the programme, Hon Hilary Ibegbulem, was passionate about the well-being of his people, especially their healthcare because he believed that only a healthy populace could keep the community going and guarantee a sustainable socioeconomic life.

He said the patients were being screened for hypertension, diabetes, arthritis, cataract, glacuoma, tumor, among other health conditions, pointing out that treatment was free, while cases requiring surgery were being handled in collaboration with a private hospital in the locality.

Ozoba revealed that the outreach was also intended to further mobilize support for the Atiku/Okowa Presidential ticket, considering the much the Governor had done to uplift the quality of life of Deltans through infrastructural and entrepreneurship development and what he would attract to the state if elected with Atiku as the Vice President of Nigeria.

The medical team leader said as an illustrious son of Ute-Ukpo and member of PDP ward 9, Ika North East local government area, Hon Hilary Ibegbulem was desirous of ensuring overwhelming victory for all PDP candidates from the Presidency to the House of Assembly in his ward and called on the people of the area to vote PDP all the way in the fast approaching general election.