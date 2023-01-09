Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB)

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna-Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) has traveled out of the country for a routine medical check-up and is expected back in the country after the general elections.

He was said to have jetted out of the country on Saturday to Germany for his routine medical checkup.

Our Correspondent reliably gathered that he left from the Minna International Airport to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja where he was flown in a private Jet out of the country.

He was said to have been accompanied on the trip by his second son, Aminu and another Security personnel. An impeccable source told our Correspondent that the former Military President is presently in Switzerland.

It is not however known whether his immediate family members will join him in Germany later.

One of the Spokespersons of the General, Alhaji Mahmud Abdullahi confirmed the development adding that the journey was purely for his routine medical check-up.

“The journey is the normal medical routine check-up. There is no cause for alarm. The medical checkup had been long overdue and he has to go now.

“What Nigerians need to do is to pray for him and wish him well,” Mahmud stated.

When asked whether it was a deliberate attempt by the former Military leader to avoid participating in the forthcoming general election and avoid any controversies, Mahmood simply said, “I am not aware of that.”

“There had been pressure on him in the past months and it is time for him to go and rest and go for his checkup.

