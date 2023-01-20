Peter Obi and Samuel Ortom

By John Alechenu & James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state said he would have been the one leading the campaign of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, if he (Ortom) was not a member of the PDP.

Ortom while speaking at a forum, said he preferred Obi, despite being a PDP member.

The Benue governor noted that Obi, like most human beings, is not perfect though, he possessed qualities of the kind of leader Nigeria needs at this point in her history.

He also said the Dr Iyorchia Ayu-led national leadership of his party should have no one to blame but itself if reconciliation with the G-5 governors failed.

He particularly praised President Olusegun Obasanjo for endorsing Peter Obi for the onerous task of providing leadership for Nigeria at this time.

Ortom said, “So, here is someone that is looking ahead and wants the best for our country, Nigeria. Today, he has recommended Peter Obi.

“Honestly, if I were not in PDP, I would have been the one at the forefront of carrying Peter Obi’s bag and campaigning for him because he is the best material so far.

“He is what this country needs to get things right. Somebody with clean records. That is not to be questioned, though nobody is perfect. Nobody is God, no human being is God. But here is somebody who has distinguished himself.

“So, if I were to offer advice on the best material for president, I would tell you that it is Peter Obi. But it is Obasanjo, a great patriot.

“He made some mistakes, especially on the issue of the third term that came, otherwise, nobody should contest the integrity and patriotism, forthrightness, and also the zeal to see a greater Nigeria more than President Obasanjo.”