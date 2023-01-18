.

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has said that he will secure and unite Nigeria where every citizen will be proud.

“Nigerians are ashamed to identify themselves as Nigerians because of the many challenges the country is faced with. I will change the narrative,” he said.

Obi who spoke on Wednesday while flagging off his presidential campaign in the North said that they have started the campaign in Kaduna because Kaduna was the capital of Northern Nigeria which every Nigerian was proud of.

He said “we are about to bring back that Nigeria where everybody was happy to belong. Kaduna State represented productivity in the North. It represented what was good in Nigeria. And that is what we want to bring back. We are tired of hearing stories.”

“Kaduna State hosts the best military formations in the country, it is supposed to be more secure than any part of the country, but there are so many security challenges in the state. We will secure and unite Nigeria. Security will come back again. Insecurity in the country is not because the bandits are more formidable than the government, but because of bad leadership.”

“That is why the bandits are everywhere and operating almost freely, killing and causing unimaginable destruction of valuables. We will restructure the security architecture. Security personnel will be well taken care of. We will ensure their lives are taken care of so that their families are taken care of in the event of death.”

“Datti and I will change this country from a consumption to a production country because of the high prices of things. All the vast lands in the north will be centres of agriculture. Kaduna State again will become a processing centre. The Bank of Agriculture, (BoA) will finance food production in Nigeria and all the support groups, youth, women and all Nigerians, their labour for the party will not go in vain.”

“During the coming elections, nobody should talk about tribe, religion or section. Things are not sold in Nigeria based on religion, tribe or section, Nigerians are all suffering from the bad leadership of the country.”

Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Labour Party presidential running mate said ” those looking for peace, unity, desiring that things work fine in Nigeria should cast their votes in the coming elections in order to ensure the emergence of a new Nigeria.”

“Nigeria has never gotten the calibre of presidential candidates as it is presently. Kaduna is the centre of good things in the country . People of the state should outcome out and change the narratives of this country with their votes by electing Labour Party to power for the good of every Nigerian.”

“We are people that said and do exactly what we promised to do. We are serious about ensuring the betterment of Nigeria and ensuring equality in all aspects of life for all Nigerians. We promised to wipe away the tears of the common man and give them a sense of belonging. It is only Peter Obi that is saying that Nigerians should vote for him because of his credibility.”

The gubernatorial candidate of the party in Kaduna State, Jonathan Asake said with Labour Party in power, “there will be inclusiveness in all spheres of life to enhance the living standards of all Nigerians because the party means well for Nigerians and Nigeria.”

He thanked the youth and women who he said, constituted the majority in the Labour Party.