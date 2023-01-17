Presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, Kola Abiola, has vowed to deal decisively with secessionists if elected Nigerian president.

Kola Abiola made this vow at a presidential parley organised by the South-West Development Stakeholders Forum in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The PRP presidential candidate declared that their action was unconstitutional and amounted to treason.

He insisted that he would not accept any action that would threaten the unity of Nigeria if elected, saying his administration would encourage them if only it would not affect the unity of Nigeria.