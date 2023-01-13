By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson has shared for the first time how she overcame cancer and had a procedure that changed her life.

The actress made this known in a recent edition of her cooking show on YouTube when she was joined by Joke Silva as a special guest for a conversation.

Mercy Johnson questioned Joke Silva about the health of her husband ,Olu Jacobs during the program.

Joke’s remark was followed by Mercy’s account of how she was given lifelong medication after receiving a cancer diagnosis.

She said; “… Odi [her husband] and I have actually been here and I have never discussed it where we had, like uhm, a scare. I had a cancer scare in quote and I had like my thyroid removed. And it was like a journey for us because we had kids.

“My last was six months at that time and then we kept on saying okay, we have to understand that this is the new us, let’s go get the surgery done.

“And then we got there, they said I was going to be on medication for the rest of my life and it was a reality that we had to sit down.

“You know, them giving me a timing and telling me you can’t miss your medication. Once you wake up that day, that’s the first thing. Telling me all of the side effects.

“So I’m reconciling with this you’re saying, it’s the truth. At the point you realize this is where we are, let’s grow from here, let’s live in this comfort zone.”