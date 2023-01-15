.

By Dickson Omobola

Adorned in a flowing white dress, beaming with smiles that showed his happiness and walking briskly like the soldier that he is, the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, yesterday, restated his commitment to the development of the Yoruba nation.

Speaking at his fifth installation anniversary in Lagos, Adams seized the occasion to disclose his achievements as a protector of Yoruba interests, saying in his five years in office, he was instrumental to the emergence of the Western Nigeria Security Network, WNSN, codenamed Operation Amotekun.

He said: “My antecedent as a promoter of culture when I became Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland five years ago hasn’t stopped. The other thing is the issue of response to things that pertain to Yorubaland, in my own little way, I always respond to anything that affects the land, even Nigeria as a whole.

“At the same time, I have maintained good relationships with all the groups to which I belong. I will use this opportunity to let everyone including the royal fathers know that we have a lot of programmes in our calendar that we would achieve together. I also use this opportunity to thank the gentlemen of the press for their support and effort during my reign as Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland and I thank all the leaders.”

On his part, Professor Akin Alao from the Department of History, Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, who presented a book centred on the history of Aare Ona Kakanfo in Yorubaland, said the peculiarity of Adams’ appointment makes him unique.