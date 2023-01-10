As the elections draw near, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, House of Representatives Candidate for Isoko Federal Constituency, Pastor Jonathan Ukodikho, has expressed his preparedness to his constituents, saying, “I was groomed to render services to mankind”.

Ukodhiko stated this at his country home in Erawha-Owhe in Isoko North Local Government Area, during a strategic meeting with youths in Isoko Nation.

He said he was in the race to render qualitative service to his people, noting that it has always been his driving force right from his formative years to help others harness and achieve their potentials.

Ukodikho said : “Those who know me right from our formative years and those who grew up with me will tell you that Ukodikho Jonathan has always had the aspiration to serve humanity and that aspiration still lingers on him till date.

“ I was groomed to respect others, to render service to mankind and groomed to know that whatever you are today is by the grace of God. And nothing gives me utmost joy than to impact others in a positive way. In fact, everyday of my life, I always ask God to give me the enablement to put a smile on the faces of people no matter how little.

He expressed regrets that the people of Isoko Nation with all its natural resources were still living in extreme deprivation, assuring that if given the opportunity to represent them, he would set Isoko Nation on a path of recovery.

He added :” I am deeply pained that our beloved Isoko Nation, despite our abundant human and natural resources still live in strife and perpetual. We have all it takes to experience socio-economic advancement, yet we are at the nadir of underdevelopment.”

“ I can no longer fold my hands to watch my people suffer, which is why I offer my self in service to them with a view to change the narrative. I urge our youths, men and women to join me in the quest to rebuild the Isoko Nation of our dreams.”