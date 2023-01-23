President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said that he has made a promise to serve Nigeria and Nigerians to the best of his ability.

Buhari said this when he paid homage to the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Adamu, as part of the APC Presidential Campaign rally in Bauchi.

“In 2003 and 2012, I visited all the 774 local government areas in this country, and in 2019 when I was contesting for the second term, I visited all the states.

“So, there, I made the promise and the pledge that I will serve Nigeria and Nigerians to the best of my ability,” he said.

The President, who also appreciated the Emir for the warm reception, lauded Gov. Bala Mohammed for the execution of viable projects in the state.

Responding, Adamu thanked the president for the visit and urged politicians to play politics without bitterness.

While commending the governor for ensuring a level playing ground for all political parties in the state, the royal father prayed and wished the president a safe trip.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President was accompanied on the visit by the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Others were the APC presidential candidate and his running mate, Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, among others