By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Ric Hassani has reacted to the rumour that he is dating Waje while saying he does not mind a cheating partner in a relationship.

Recall that rumours of an affair between the two went round on social media, but neither party chose to speak out.

The 31-year-old admitted that he does not mind a cheating partner in a relationship during an interview with Hot FM Lagos.

Read Also: Waje on fire, releases 3 albums in 5 months

The singer also asserted that as long as they have a closer bond, he does not mind if his spouse cheats on him.

Hassani further stated he would even drive his wife to the man’s residence if she felt like cheating, while adding they only have one life to live, which should be enjoyed to the fullest.

He said, “Honestly, I don’t mind cheating. I mean, you have one life. If you feel like that’s what you want to do, fine, as long as we have a deeper connection.

“If you are my partner and you feel like somebody else might be better than me, then I’ll go drive you to that guy’s house.”

Hassani, in response to rumours that linked him with Waje, asserted that they were untrue.

The singer explained that he simply wanted to wait and see what would happen before commenting on the news.

He reaffirmed that they are not a couple and that he is fine with them just being friends.

He said, “No, this was completely Waje’s idea, we find out about our love the same time.

“Waje is a good friend of mine, and I’m fine with her being my friend.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hot93.3FM Lagos (@hotfm_lagos)