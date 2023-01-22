By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actor cum model, 042 Swanky Ekenechukwu Nnamani appears to have an alarm bell all over him ringing out to ladies to be careful as he is every inch a sex symbol on account of his looks and physique. But the Enugu State indigene and Science and Technology graduate of Enugu State University, I a chat with Potpourri assures all that women have nothing to worry about from.

Responding to the question on how he handles his female fans, Swanky, as he is fondly called stated, “, I am always cordial with them. Most of them write to me on social media to commend me, and mostly talk about my body (laughs). But anytime I get to meet any, if they come to me to say they’re my fans, I’m usually cordial. However, I make sure it ends at what it is. I don’t go beyond mere pleasantries. I leave them as fans because I don’t want any intimate stuff.”

Ekene Nnamani revealed that his sojourn in the entertainment space began as a model and noted that it was through modelling he found a gateway to acting.

“I started modeling before I went into acting. A movie producer said they needed a male model with my kind of physique for a role.. But the challenge was, I also needed to act. When I heard that, it was mixed feelings for me, because I was excited that I had to act, but then again, it was acting in a real Nollywood movie. I already knew about Nollywood, I watched the movies, I was a fan, I knew I wanted to be a part of it all, but I was taking my time, doing my modeling first. And here came this role just like that, for being a model. I spoke to my modeling agent, and he encouraged me. That’s how I summoned courage, went on the movie set, played that role, and the director was very impressed. Infact, the moment I walked in, everyone on the set, including the actors, were impressed with the producer’s choice for the role. And after that production, I made my decision to go into the movie industry fully as a Nollywood actor.

Swanky, whose biggest dream is to feature in a Nollywood movie has starred in many movies, including When Love Happens, Games of Love and many others. He is related to iconic actress, Ego Boyo as well as former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamanmi who is his uncle.