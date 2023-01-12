.

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has disclosed why he chose Mrs Josephine Piyo as his running mate saying it was to demonstrate his commitment to work with women and youths if voted into office.

Recall that many speculated that a man would be chosen as a running mate by the PDP gubernatorial flag bearer but he chose Mrs Piyo.

Speaking on Thursday in Jos during the flag-off of the Party’s campaign in the Plateau North Senatorial zone, Barr. Mutfwang assured that women and youths will not be relegated in his administration and urged citizens to ensure that they collect their PVCs and keep them safe in preparation to vote for all candidates of the Party standing for elections in all the elective positions during the elections.

He charged them not to sell their votes and if given any inducement by anyone to sell their votes, they should reject such and vote for the PDP to see the Party win the elections and reverse the negative effects of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in the country and the State.

Earlier, the former Governor of the State, Da Jonah Jang, and others who spoke canvassed for votes for all candidates of the PDP.

Jang reminded the people not to make the mistake of the past of putting governance in the hands of novices who were not ready to give credible leadership but to vote for candidates of the PDP who are willing and ready to deliver good governance to the people.

Similarly, the Director General, of the Atiku/Mutfwang campaign council, Chief Letep Dabang who recently vacated office as the State Chairman of the APC urged the people to jettison any promises made by the APC as the APC has not delivered on the earlier promises they made to the people in 2015 and 2019.

A former Minister of Water Resources, Ngo Sarah Ochekpe also urged women to rally around and give support to Mrs. Piyo by voting for her principal, Barr. Mutfwang and other candidates of the Party during the elections.

The Party flags were presented to all the candidates vying for positions on the platform of the Party in 2023. The Member representing Jos East/Jos South federal constituency, Musa Bagos who is seeking reelection, and the Member representing Barkin Ladi/Riyom federal constituency, Simon Mwadkwon who is vying for the Senate seat of the Plateau North Senatorial zone spoke on behalf of all the candidates from the zone.

Bagos called for operation deliver your polling units and Mwadkwon called for voting of the PDP candidates in the Presidential, Gubernatorial, National Assembly, and State Assembly elections as both commended the Party for the opportunity to fly their flag and pledged loyalty to the Party and the people.

However, over 21,000 decampees from other political parties were received as they rejoined the PDP just as over 17,000 decampees from the Southern zone of the State were received when a similar event took place on Tuesday at Shendam.