By Theodore Opara

EXECUTIVE Chair of Hyundai Motor Group, Euisun Chung, has been honoured with the MotorTrend Person of the Year award. He emerged as the winner among the MotorTrend Power List of the 50 most influential people ranked in the global automotive industry. This is done each year.

A statement from Stallion Motors, Nigeria’s representative of Hyundai Motor, said that during the past five years, Executive Chair Chung has risen progressively from his first appearance on the power list at No. 12 in 2018 to No. 5 in 2022 and now No. 1 in 2023.

The auto firm notes that the honour comes at a time when Chung is “leading Hyundai Motor Group into a new age.”

It also highlighted the exceptional calibre of the vehicles developed under Chung’s watch, stating, “The vehicles coming out of Hyundai Motor Group are notable for their eye-catching design, quality, clever packaging, and good value – and they are proving increasingly difficult to beat.”

This latest award is said to follow a proliferation of MotorTrend awards for the group’s models, which include the Genesis G90 being hailed as the automotive media brand’s 2023 Car of the Year and the Hyundai IONIQ 5 named its 2023 SUV of the Year. Previously, the Genesis GV70 and Kia Telluride received similar honours.