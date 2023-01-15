As part of response to Nigeria’s rating on the 2022 Global Hunger Index, a nonprofit, Inspire World International Foundation, has set up a soup kitchen, food bank and skill acquisition centre at Mararaba Community in Nasarawa State.

The project unveiled on the platform of the organisation’s recently launched initiative dubbed ‘The Zero Project’, according to Chris Chukwunyere,

Co-Founder & Executive Director, Inspire World International Foundation, is driven towards achieving zero poverty and hunger in select communities across the country.

“Out of the 127 countries with sufficient data to calculate the Global Hunger Index, Nigeria ranked 103 in the 2022 Global Hunger Index. With a score of 27.3, Nigeria has a hunger level that is categorised as serious,” said Chukwunyere.

He further lamented that many Nigerians experienced inequitable access to food, leading to undernourishment, stunting, and wasting, particularly in children.



He went on: “With the increasing hike in food prices and the stagnant income of the average Nigerian, it has become difficult for families to feed. It is to tackle these that we have launched ‘The Zero Project: Towards Achieving No Poverty and Zero Hunger in Nigeria’”.

Also speaking, Mrs Olusola Chris-Chukwunyere, Co-Founder & Director, Strategy and Coordination, Inspire World International Foundation, explained: “We are implementing this project using four strategic approaches including soup kitchens, the establishment of food banks, the establishment of farms, and then economic empowerment programs.

“While the soup kitchens will provide nutritious meals for individuals and their families to walk in and eat for free, and also visit primary schools to provide nutrient-rich meals to pupils, the food banks will store raw, canned or packed foods for individuals and their families to come pick up food items.

“Also, the farms will help ensure food is available all year round for our target population and then the economic empowerment program will focus on addressing poverty by empowering households with the proper knowledge, skills, and resources to set up earning for themselves.

“Through this program, we will transition the households we feed from dependence to independence, and will be able to accommodate more people.”



Chukwunyere called on well-meaning individuals and organisations to partner the project to enable more communities across the country benefit, saying: “More partnerships mean more people across Nigeria will benefit from such initiatives.



“The more resources we get, the more people we can serve. Partnerships, in this sense, involve collaborations, donations, and volunteerism. Food security is something we must all work together to improve in Nigeria.

“We can also, through economic empowerment, tackle unemployment and poverty in the country.

“Zero hunger and poverty are two sustainable development goals that are of global concern. These can only be achieved by 2030 through partnerships.”