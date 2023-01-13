Chairman, Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), Mr Auwal Musa Rafsanjani

By Biodun Busari

Foremost Nigerian civil society group, Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) said it had embarked on the activity of mobilising Nigerian people to register and collect Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The chairman, TMG, Mr Auwal Musa Rafsanjani made this known in an exclusive interview with Politics Hub, a Vanguard Online TV’s political show on Thursday.

Rafsanjani while discussing feats achieved by TMG as asked by the Anchor of the show, Precious Chukwudi, said it has also taken the responsibility of educating and sensitising the Nigerian populace not to give room to corrupt politicians to manipulate them. How we’re mobilising Nigerians to get their PVCs, participate in elections – TMG



“One of the activities TMG has embarked on is to mobilise Nigerians to register and get PVCs. This is because many Nigerians have been discouraged as a result of bad governance, where we lack dividends of democracy,” said Rafsanjani.

“And many Nigerians have said it is a waste of time to go and vote for people that will just manipulate to get to power and loot the nation.

“So, TMG advises Nigerians to go and register and vote at their constituents – to vote at local, state and federal levels. We mobilise Nigerians to register and Nigerians have adhered to the advice of TMG and massively registered.

“Also, we are mobilising them to go and collect their PVCs. Thirdly, we are also educating and sensitising them to ensure that no politician manipulates them for their votes.”

Rafsanjani also said the group is tasked with making the politicians committed to their campaign promises. It has also engaged them in debates where they inform Nigerians about their agenda to convince them of their votes.

“TMG is also tracking the commitments of the candidates because many candidates are making promises. We don’t want a situation where they will turn back after the elections to say they did not make those promises.

“We also work with other groups to organise debates for candidates to come and debate with other candidates in which they will tell Nigerians their governance agenda. We are also training civil society organisations on how to monitor elections,” he added.